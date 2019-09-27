Nadler’s primary challenger a wild card in Trump impeachment push Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Sep 27, 2019 2:34 PM Share Tweet Read more at FOX News Former Ukrainian PM: We Have To Investigate These Hunter Biden Allegations Matt Vespa The Intelligence Community Secretly Removed The First-Hand Knowledge Of Wrongdoing Requirement For Whistleblower Reports Matt Vespa Of Course, This Democratic Senator Is Changing The Story About His Meeting With Ukrainian President Zelensky Matt Vespa Uh, Beto, That's Not The Best Venue to Declare Who Should Only Be Trusted With Guns In America Matt Vespa There's No Quid: It Looks Like A NYT Reporter Destroyed The Democrats’ Impeachment Narrative Matt Vespa SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | Steve Breen View Cartoon Most Popular Did This NYT Reporter Inadvertently Expose This Whole Trump-Ukraine Circus As A Nothing Burger? Of Course, This Democratic Senator Is Changing The Story About His Meeting With Ukrainian President Zelensky I Want to See Obama's Transcripts