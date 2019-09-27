Democrats challenge 'brazen' gerrymandering of North Carolina voting maps

Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Sep 27, 2019 2:35 PM
North Carolina Democrats filed a new legal challenge to partisan gerrymandering on Friday, asking a state court to order the redrawing before next year's elections of congressional districts they say are designed to entrench Republican power.
