Senate passes stopgap spending bill, delays potential shutdown Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Sep 26, 2019 2:07 PM Share Tweet Read more at FOX News These Reporters Just Got Fact Checked Over This Democratic Congressman's Remarks About Impeaching Trump Matt Vespa Mark Levin Lays the Hammer Down on This Piece of Schiff Hearing Timothy Meads Biden's Mental Lapses Continue On Jimmy Kimmel Reagan McCarthy AOC's Newest Plan To Make America Socialist -- 'A Just Society' Timothy Meads EXCLUSIVE: NYT Kavanaugh Book Posts Dismal First Week Sales Despite Being Propped Up By Mainstream Media Timothy Meads SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich View Cartoon Most Popular Impeachment Gamble Already Backfiring on Democrats Mark Levin Lays the Hammer Down on This Piece of Schiff Hearing These Reporters Just Got Fact Checked Over This Democratic Congressman's Remarks About Impeaching Trump