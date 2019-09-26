Lindsey Graham demands to know who in White House talked with whistleblower

Posted: Sep 26, 2019
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., threw cold water on the whistleblower complaint on Thursday but demanded to know who in the White House spoke with the whistleblower and why they didn't file a complaint.
