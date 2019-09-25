Trump, Manhattan prosecutors face off in court over tax returns

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Sep 25, 2019 11:52 AM
  Share   Tweet
Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump appeared in court on Wednesday to urge a federal judge to block Manhattan prosecutors from obtaining eight years of the president's tax returns as part of a criminal investigation.
Read more at Reuters: Politics

WSJ Columnist Torches Every Democratic Talking Point Being Peddled In This Bogus Trump Impeachment Circus
Matt Vespa
After Reading It, Democrats Say Whistleblower Complaint Is 'Very Troubling'
Cortney O'Brien
Oh, So The Trump-Ukraine Whistleblower's Lawyer Gave Money To Joe Biden
Matt Vespa
Lefty Reporter Has A Better Option for Democrats Lusting to Boot Trump…And It’s Not Insane
Matt Vespa
Trump: This Ukraine Hoax Is A Joke. Let's Have Full Transparency.
Timothy Meads
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular