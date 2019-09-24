Things get weird when Rashida Tlaib asks vaping advocate if she's a conspiracy theorist Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Sep 24, 2019 4:30 PM Share Tweet Read more at FOX News Oh, Geez: Hillary Clinton Favors Impeachment Proceedings Because It's 'An Emergency'....Or Something Beth Baumann Trump Campaign Celebrates Impeachment: Thank You Democrats, You Just Re-elected POTUS With a Landslide Katie Pavlich Minority Leader McCarthy: Speaker Pelosi Can't 'Unilaterally Decide' What Happens With Impeaching Trump Beth Baumann RNC Calls On Biden To Release His Call Transcripts With Ukrainian President Beth Baumann Latest: Pelosi Formally Announces Trump Impeachment Inquiry And Trump Torches Move As 'Witch Hunt Garbage' Matt Vespa SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | AF Branco View Cartoon Most Popular Trump Campaign Celebrates Impeachment: Thank You Democrats, You Just Re-elected POTUS With a Landslide If You Can't Sell Your Hysteria to Adults, Try Kids Video: RBG's Perfect Answer When Asked if Her Friendship with Scalia was 'Awkward' Due to Disagreements