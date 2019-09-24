Things get weird when Rashida Tlaib asks vaping advocate if she's a conspiracy theorist

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 4:30 PM
A House Oversight Committee hearing on e-cigarettes took a strange turn Tuesday, when Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., questioned a witness’ politics and grilled her over a wink she directed at a Republican committee member.
