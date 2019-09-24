New Bill Would Force D.C. Protesters to Pay for Police, Unlawful Conduct

Sep 24, 2019
Congress is set to consider a bill that would force Washington, D.C., protesters who snarl the city's traffic and drain police resources to pay for their actions.
