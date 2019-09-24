Gabbard Qualifies for October Debate

Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Sep 24, 2019 4:30 PM
The Democratic debate stage may become more crowded after Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D., Hawaii) became the 12th candidate to meet the party's polling and donor thresholds.
