Climate change protests snarl DC traffic as bizarre scenes unfold in capital

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Sep 23, 2019 12:48 PM
  Share   Tweet
Climate activists demonstrating to coincide with the 2019 U.N. Climate Action Summit blocked intersections and snarled morning-commute traffic across Washington, D.C., Monday morning as they called on officials to take action on global warming. 
Read more at FOX News
Oh, Geez: Hillary Clinton Favors Impeachment Proceedings Because It's 'An Emergency'....Or Something
Beth Baumann
Trump Campaign Celebrates Impeachment: Thank You Democrats, You Just Re-elected POTUS With a Landslide
Katie Pavlich
Minority Leader McCarthy: Speaker Pelosi Can't 'Unilaterally Decide' What Happens With Impeaching Trump
Beth Baumann
RNC Calls On Biden To Release His Call Transcripts With Ukrainian President
Beth Baumann

Latest: Pelosi Formally Announces Trump Impeachment Inquiry And Trump Torches Move As 'Witch Hunt Garbage'
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular