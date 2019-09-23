Booker Pleads With Morning Joe Viewers to Keep Campaign Alive

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Sep 23, 2019 12:49 PM
Presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.) pleaded with viewers to help him stay in the presidential race during an appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe.
Read more at Washington Free Beacon
