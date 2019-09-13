Sanders to visit three historically black colleges as part of campus tour

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Sep 13, 2019 4:16 PM
  Share   Tweet
White House hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) announced Friday he will visit three historically black colleges and universities during a multi-day college tour in North and South Carolina...
Read more at Top News

WATCH: Dem Senator Explains Why Beto's AR-15 Buyback Comments Are All Wrong
Beth Baumann
President Trump Confirms Osama bin Laden's Son Was Killed
Beth Baumann
Family Members Find More Than 2,000 Fetuses In Abortionist's Home
Beth Baumann
Dem Leader Says ABC Can 'Go to Hell' After Airing Controversial Ad Against AOC
Cortney O'Brien
Michelle Malkin Takes On Pro-Illegal Immigration Punks In Maryland
Timothy Meads
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular