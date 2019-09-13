McCabe lawyer presses Justice Department to drop criminal case Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Sep 13, 2019 4:18 PM Share Tweet Read more at Reuters: Politics President Trump Has Great Advice For Presidential Contenders Timothy Meads Have You Ever Wondered What's Wrong With Biden's Brain? We May Soon Find Out. Timothy Meads DOJ Inspector General: I'm Done Investigating Alleged Obama-Era FISA Abuses Matt Vespa Joe Biden Comes Out Against Heller Ruling - The Individual Right to Keep and Bear Arms Katie Pavlich Brutal: How Dana Loesch Took Soy Boy Beto O'Rourke To The Woodshed Over AR-15 Ourburst Matt Vespa New Commenting Instructions SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | AF Branco View Cartoon Most Popular Exposing the Trayvon Martin Hoax DOJ Inspector General: I'm Done Investigating Alleged Obama-Era FISA Abuses Brutal: How Dana Loesch Took Soy Boy Beto O'Rourke To The Woodshed Over AR-15 Ourburst