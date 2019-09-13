McCabe lawyer presses Justice Department to drop criminal case

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Sep 13, 2019 4:18 PM
  Share   Tweet
A lawyer for former FBI official Andrew McCabe pressed U.S. prosecutors on Friday to drop their politically sensitive case against him, citing reports that suggest they may be having trouble securing criminal charges.
Read more at Reuters: Politics
President Trump Has Great Advice For Presidential Contenders
Timothy Meads
Have You Ever Wondered What's Wrong With Biden's Brain? We May Soon Find Out.
Timothy Meads
DOJ Inspector General: I'm Done Investigating Alleged Obama-Era FISA Abuses
Matt Vespa
Joe Biden Comes Out Against Heller Ruling - The Individual Right to Keep and Bear Arms
Katie Pavlich
Brutal: How Dana Loesch Took Soy Boy Beto O'Rourke To The Woodshed Over AR-15 Ourburst
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular