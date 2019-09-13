Apple's app store eyed in U.S. Congress antitrust probe

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Sep 13, 2019 4:16 PM
  Share   Tweet
The U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Friday requested information from Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook as part of an investigation of competition in digital markets.
Read more at Reuters: Politics
President Trump Has Great Advice For Presidential Contenders
Timothy Meads
Have You Ever Wondered What's Wrong With Biden's Brain? We May Soon Find Out.
Timothy Meads
DOJ Inspector General: I'm Done Investigating Alleged Obama-Era FISA Abuses
Matt Vespa
Joe Biden Comes Out Against Heller Ruling - The Individual Right to Keep and Bear Arms
Katie Pavlich
Brutal: How Dana Loesch Took Soy Boy Beto O'Rourke To The Woodshed Over AR-15 Ourburst
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular