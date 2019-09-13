Air Force deal to refuel near Trump’s Scottish resort reportedly signed under Obama

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 4:16 PM
The controversial arrangement by the U.S. Air Force to refuel at a Scottish airport near President Trump’s Turnberry golf resort apparently was signed under the Obama administration, according to multiple reports. 
Read more at FOX News
