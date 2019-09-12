U.S. House panel votes to ramp up Trump impeachment probe

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Sep 12, 2019 3:32 PM
The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee voted to intensify its investigation of Republican President Donald Trump on Thursday, as lawmakers edged closer to deciding whether to recommend his impeachment.
