'We'll see what happens,' Trump says about possible easing of Iran sanctions

Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Sep 11, 2019 3:05 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump left open on Wednesday the possibility that the United States could ease sanctions on Iran, adding he believes Iran wants to strike a deal with Washington on its nuclear program.
Read more at Reuters: Politics
