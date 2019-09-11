Trump takes swipes at Bolton, says former national security adviser made 'big mistakes'

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 3:04 PM
President Trump blasted John Bolton Wednesday for making "some big mistakes" during his tenure as national security adviser, extending the veteran Republican's ugly parting into a second day.
