Trump in court seeks to block House Democrats' access to financial records

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Aug 23, 2019 4:26 PM
  Share   Tweet
Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump asked a federal appeals court on Friday to block Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp from handing the financial records of the president's family and the Trump Organization to Democratic lawmakers.
Read more at Reuters: Politics
Nancy Pelosi Just Delivered A Kill Shot To House Democrats’ Impeachment Hopes…For Now
Matt Vespa

Retaliation: Trump Slaps China With A $250 Billion Tariff Increase 
Matt Vespa
Green Warriors Cause Total Pandemonium at DNC Summer Meeting
Matt Vespa

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Treated for Pancreatic Cancer
Cortney O'Brien
A Special Prosecutor Has Been Appointed to Look Into the Jussie Smollett Hoax
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Henry Payne
View Cartoon
Most Popular