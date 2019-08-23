Trump calls on U.S. firms to exit China as trade war escalates

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Aug 23, 2019 4:26 PM
  Share   Tweet
President Donald Trump on Friday pressured U.S. companies to leave China after Beijing unveiled retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion in U.S. goods, stoking fears their escalating trade war will tip the global economy into recession.
Read more at Reuters: Politics
Nancy Pelosi Just Delivered A Kill Shot To House Democrats’ Impeachment Hopes…For Now
Matt Vespa

Retaliation: Trump Slaps China With A $250 Billion Tariff Increase 
Matt Vespa
Green Warriors Cause Total Pandemonium at DNC Summer Meeting
Matt Vespa

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Treated for Pancreatic Cancer
Cortney O'Brien
A Special Prosecutor Has Been Appointed to Look Into the Jussie Smollett Hoax
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Henry Payne
View Cartoon
Most Popular