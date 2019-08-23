Oil spills into U.S.-China trade war, prices slump

China on Friday said it would impose tariffs on U.S. crude oil imports for the first time, sending prices down nearly 4% to two-week lows as the escalating bilateral trade war fed worries over a slowdown in global oil demand.
