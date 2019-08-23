China tariffs on U.S. oil to pressure exports, Gulf Coast prices: traders

Posted: Aug 23, 2019
China's threat on Friday to slap a 5% tariff on U.S. oil imports could further soften demand for physical crude at hubs along the U.S. Gulf Coast, where exporters already have taken to shipping crude overseas without firm buyers, traders said.
