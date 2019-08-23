China pastor missing eight months after arrest

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 4:25 PM
A pastor arrested eight months ago along with 160 congregants as part of an ongoing Chinese crackdown on religion remains missing and advocates say may be facing torture.
Read more at WashingtonExaminer.com RSS - politics
