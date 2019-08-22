Should I stay or should I run? Pompeo under pressure over U.S. Senate seat

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Aug 22, 2019 4:23 PM
  Share   Tweet
Republican pressure on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to run for U.S. Senate next year to help keep the party's majority intact is coming up against President Donald Trump's hope of keeping one of his most trusted aides in his administration.
Read more at Reuters: Politics

Lack Of Common Sense? Why This Security Guard Pulled A Gun On A Uniformed Police Officer

Matt Vespa

The 'It's Easier To Buy A Gun Than Cold Medicine' Crowd Just Got Slapped With Reality

Matt Vespa
Two Simple Questions Elizabeth Warren Cannot, or Will Not, Answer About Her 'Native American' Fiasco
Guy Benson
Good News: No License Needed To Kill Feral Hogs In Texas Starting Sep. 1
Timothy Meads
NYC 'Truly A Sanctuary City' After De Blasio Allows Illegal Immigrants In Taxpayer-Subsidized Housing Pool
Timothy Meads
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular