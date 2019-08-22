Inslee tweets Onion story joking about his withdrawal from presidential race

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Aug 22, 2019 4:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) on Thursday joined in the fun with an Onion article mocking his withdrawal from the 2020 presidential race.
Read more at Top News

Lack Of Common Sense? Why This Security Guard Pulled A Gun On A Uniformed Police Officer

Matt Vespa

The 'It's Easier To Buy A Gun Than Cold Medicine' Crowd Just Got Slapped With Reality

Matt Vespa
Two Simple Questions Elizabeth Warren Cannot, or Will Not, Answer About Her 'Native American' Fiasco
Guy Benson
Good News: No License Needed To Kill Feral Hogs In Texas Starting Sep. 1
Timothy Meads
NYC 'Truly A Sanctuary City' After De Blasio Allows Illegal Immigrants In Taxpayer-Subsidized Housing Pool
Timothy Meads
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular