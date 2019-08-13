Trump says China ‘moving troops’ to Hong Kong border as police clash with protesters

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 3:50 PM
President Trump said Tuesday that he's learned the Chinese government is sending its military to the Hong Kong border amid mounting clashes between riot police and pro-democracy protesters.
