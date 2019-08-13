Jury selection to start over in case of ex-Obama White House counsel Greg Craig

Posted: Aug 13, 2019
Jury selection had appeared to be wrapping up in the case of former Obama administration White House Counsel Greg Craig, but now the judge has decided to start the whole process over again.
Read more at FOX News
