FBI tells lawmakers it can't access phone of Dayton gunman

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Aug 08, 2019 3:49 PM
  Share   Tweet
Top FBI officials informed congressional lawmakers this week that they have been unable to access the smartphone of the suspected gunman in the Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting, two sources told The Hill....
Read more at Top News
With Latest Trump Dossier-DOJ News, How Many Heads Are Going To Roll With Pending IG Report On Obama FISA Abuses?
Matt Vespa
Trump Derangement Syndrome: Liberal Mom Threatens To Nuke Family Relations Over In-Laws’ Conservative Views
Matt Vespa
Close Call? Missouri Police Arrested Man Armed with Rifle At Local Walmart
Matt Vespa

Why Trump Nixed This Replacement Candidate For Outgoing Director Of National Intelligence Dan Coats
Matt Vespa
Disgraced Former FBI Deputy Director: I'm Suing Trump Because He Fired Me
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular