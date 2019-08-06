Jon Huntsman resigns as ambassador to Russia

Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Aug 06, 2019 1:58 PM
Jon Huntsman, the Trump administration’s ambassador to Russia, resigned Tuesday amid chatter he may return home to run again for governor of Utah, Fox News has confirmed.
