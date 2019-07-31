Tucker Carlson: Al Sharpton Is The Moral Leader Of The Democratic Party

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS: What does the Democratic Party stand for? That used to be an easy question to answer. For a hundred years, the answer was higher wages and better benefits. That was back when the Democratic Party was run by people who worked for a living. They cared about how much voters got paid at the end of the week.
But that's not a subject that interests the decadent rich very much. The private equity billionaires who fund today's Democratic Party couldn't care less about other people's wages. What they care about most, other than making themselves even richer, is feeling virtuous, feeling like a deeply good people -- much better than you are. And that's why they're so committed to something called diversity, a concept that nobody is willing to explain, but that nonetheless, we must celebrate enthusiastically and perpetually. Listen to how Nancy Pelosi has explained it over the years:
Our diversity is our strength.
Diversity is our strength.
Our diversity is our strength.
I always say that diversity is our strength.
And I say to the caucus, our diversity is our strength.
And the fact is, is that our diversity is our strength.
Okay, got it? "Diversity is our strength." They made that part crystal clear. What is still unclear is what, exactly, "diversity" is. What is it?
Well, for one thing, diversity is the reason that Allison Jaslow was forced to resign her job in disgrace. Until Monday, Jaslow was the executive director of