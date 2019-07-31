This article was sponsored by Feedme. “Empowering human intelligence versus perfecting artificial intelligence.” That’s the ultimate choice that former presidential candidate Herman Cain underlined in his presentation on the new Feedme app in front of a packed crowd at FreedomFest earlier this month in Las Vegas. Frankly, it should be a no-brainer. Sure, in a perfect…

The post Trump Asks for Solution to Social Media Suppression, Herman Cain Knows ‘Feedme Is the Solution’ appeared first on The Western Journal.