GOP senator on Democratic candidates: 'The lesser of two socialists is still a socialist'

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jul 31, 2019 2:26 PM
  Share   Tweet
GOP Sen. John Kennedy (La.) on Wednesday blasted Democrats who appeared in the party's presidential debate the previous night, declaring "the lesser of two socialists is still a socialist.""I'm not buying the story...
Read more at Top News
Despite Leaking Classified Memos to the Media, DOJ Won't Prosecute James Comey
Katie Pavlich
Well, Well, Well: New Poll Finds Trump Far More Popular Than Pelosi, 'The Squad'
Guy Benson
Senator Graham Passes Legislation to Solve the Border Crisis Before August Recess, Democrats Object
Katie Pavlich

Harris Loves to Bring Up Other Candidates' Spotty Records, So Gabbard Gave Harris a Taste of Her Own Medicine
Cortney O'Brien

Lindsey 2.0 Proceeds With Asylum Bill Despite Feinstein's Charge He's 'Breaking the Rules'
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular