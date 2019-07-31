6 things to watch on night two of CNN's Democratic presidential debate in Detroit

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jul 31, 2019 2:36 PM
  Share   Tweet
The drama on night two of CNN's presidential debate starts at center stage on Wednesday.
Read more at CNN.com - Politics

LIVE Blog: 2020 CNN Democratic Presidential Debate: Night Two; Everyone Got the Memo to Attack Biden

'You Can't Hide': Bennet Takes Kamala Harris to Task on Health Care
Cortney O'Brien

Brutal: MSNBC Analyst Exposes The 2020 Democratic Agenda As A Total Dumpster Fire
Matt Vespa
Mario Lopez Apologizes for Transgender Comments
Victoria Marshall
Border Patrol Arrests Previously Deported Illegal Alien Child Molester
Alex Nitzberg
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular