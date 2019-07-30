Trump urges Fed to make large rate cut as policymakers meet

Posted: Jul 30, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on the U.S. Federal Reserve to make a large interest rate cut, saying he was disappointed in the U.S. central bank and that it had put him at a disadvantage by not acting sooner.
