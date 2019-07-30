Trump says he is the 'least racist person anywhere in the world'

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jul 30, 2019 10:42 AM
  Share   Tweet
President Trump on Tuesday said he has no regrets over his attacks on House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) and the city of Baltimore, which have renewed accusations of racism aga...
Read more at Top News
VA Democrat Who Interrupted Trump's Jamestown Speech Appears To Be A Full-Blown Anti-Semite
Matt Vespa
Regional HUD Administrator Just Slit The Throat Of The Democrats’ Baltimore Narrative
Matt Vespa
Snowflake Nation: How One Edit Set Off The Chernobyl Of Millennial Meltdowns
Matt Vespa
AP Fact Check: Yeah, A Bunch of Democrats' Standard Attack Lines Just Aren't True
Guy Benson
'Complete Chaos': Why The House Democrats' Campaign Arm Just Purged Its Top Staffers
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular