U.S. judge blocks Medicaid work requirements in New Hampshire

Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jul 29, 2019 4:07 PM
A federal judge on Monday overturned the Trump administration's approval of a plan by the state of New Hampshire to impose work requirements on people seeking to obtain benefits from the Medicaid health insurance program.
