Trump vows 'substantial reciprocal action' against France over tax targeting tech giants

Jul 26, 2019
President Trump on Friday vowed to take "substantial reciprocal action" against France after President Emmanuel Macron signed into law a tax targeting technology giants like Amazon, Facebook and Google."
