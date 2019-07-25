U.S. Senate confirms Milley as chairman of Joint Chiefs

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jul 25, 2019 3:16 PM
  Share   Tweet
The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to confirm four-star Army General Mark Milley as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, President Donald Trump's most senior uniformed military adviser.
Read more at Reuters: Politics
Tripling Down: Jerry Nadler Lies About Mueller’s Testimony, Vows to Pursue Impeachment Through August Recess
Katie Pavlich
RBG Berates Democrats For Wanting to Pack the Supreme Court, Praises Kavanaugh and Gorsuch
Katie Pavlich

Will He Run? Is My Pillow's Mike Lindell Planning To Smother Ilhan Omar's Political Career? Update: Here's What He Announced 
Matt Vespa

Pelosi Gets Visibly Frustrated With CNN Reporter Following AOC Meeting
Cortney O'Brien
CNN Had To Move Quickly To Avoid A Public Relations Disaster With A Now-Ex Photo Editor
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular