Senators to unveil carbon tax bill to generate $2.5 trillion in 10 years

Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jul 24, 2019 4:04 PM
Two Democratic U.S. senators will unveil a bill on Thursday to curb climate change by slapping a fee on oil, natural gas and coal and delivering most of the revenues to low- and middle-income Americans, one of the lawmakers said.
