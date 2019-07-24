Russian Defense Contractor Developing Smartphone Spyware

Posted: Jul 24, 2019
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A Russian defense contractor accused by the United States of supporting cyber attacks has developed sophisticated software used to spy on smartphones, an American security company said on Wednesday.
