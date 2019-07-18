Senate to vote on 9/11 victims bill by Wednesday

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 3:37 PM
The Senate will vote next week on a House-passed bill to extend the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.Under a deal reached on the Senate floor, lawmakers will vote on the bill by next Wednesday.
