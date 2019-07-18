Senate committee approves Trump pick Esper for Defense Secretary

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jul 18, 2019 3:36 PM
  Share   Tweet
The Senate Armed Services Committee approved the nomination of Mark Esper to be the new U.S. Secretary of Defense on Thursday.
Read more at FOX News

BREAKING: Iran Has Seized A British Oil Tanker UPDATE: Second Ship Taken 
Timothy Meads
Revealed: The Top Ten Most Popular Governors in America Are...All Republicans
Guy Benson
Ari Fleischer's Savage Message for Bernie After Minimum Wage Expose
Cortney O'Brien
Republicans Craft Resolution Condemning Antifa As A 'Domestic Terrorist Organization'
Timothy Meads

Latest: Omar and Tlaib Will Be Allowed to Visit Israel
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular