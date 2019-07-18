Senate committee approves Trump pick Esper for Defense Secretary Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Jul 18, 2019 3:36 PM Share Tweet Read more at FOX News BREAKING: Iran Has Seized A British Oil Tanker UPDATE: Second Ship Taken Timothy Meads Revealed: The Top Ten Most Popular Governors in America Are...All Republicans Guy Benson Ari Fleischer's Savage Message for Bernie After Minimum Wage Expose Cortney O'Brien Republicans Craft Resolution Condemning Antifa As A 'Domestic Terrorist Organization' Timothy Meads Latest: Omar and Tlaib Will Be Allowed to Visit Israel Cortney O'Brien SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | AF Branco View Cartoon Most Popular BREAKING: Iran Has Seized A British Oil Tanker Ari Fleischer's Savage Message for Bernie After Minimum Wage Expose Revealed: The Top Ten Most Popular Governors in America Are...All Republicans