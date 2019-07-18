DHS chief decries 'child recycling' at border, recalls migrant who ‘bought’ infant for $80 to exploit loopholes

Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Jul 18, 2019 3:37 PM
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan relayed a stunning account Thursday of how a 51-year-old man “bought” a 6-month-old child in order to exploit loopholes in the U.S. immigration system that would allow him to stay in the country. 
Read more at FOX News

