Texas town blocks mayor's bid to become 'sanctuary city for the unborn'

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jul 17, 2019 4:31 PM
  Share   Tweet
A North Texas city decided not to ban abortion in a surprising move.
Read more at FOX News
Pushback: Texas Democrat Trashes Ocasio-Cortez And Her Leninist Girl Scout Troop's Agenda
Matt Vespa

Enough Games, Democrats: We Know You Wanted To Deport Sebastian Gorka
Matt Vespa
President Trump: We've Shot Down an Iranian Drone Threating U.S. Marines
Katie Pavlich
Students Shocked Over President Obama's 'White Nationalist' Statements About Illegal Immigration
Katie Pavlich

Latest: Trump Condemns 'Send Her Back' Chants About Ilhan Omar
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular