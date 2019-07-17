Rand Paul nixes bid to fast-track extension to 9/11 victims compensation fund, citing national debt

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jul 17, 2019 4:31 PM
  Share   Tweet
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., derailed an attempt by Democrats on Wednesday to fast-track an extension to the compensation fund for victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, citing the national debt. 
Read more at FOX News

'The President Won This One': CNN's Tapper Details How Trump Outflanked Ocasio-Cortez And Her Leninist Girl Scout Troop
Matt Vespa
Boom: Trump Drops A Major Truth Bomb About Democrats And Illegal Immigration
Beth Baumann
Omar: I'm Definitely Not Anti-Semitic. You Just Interpreted My Words That Way.
Beth Baumann
Sanders Campaign: Biden 'Flat Out Lied' About Our Health Care Plan
Cortney O'Brien
Title Downgrade: Rep. Ayanna Pressley Calls President Trump ‘The Occupant Of Our White House’
Alex Nitzberg
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular