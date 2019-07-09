NY county clerk files lawsuit challenging giving undocumented immigrants licenses Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Jul 09, 2019 3:30 PM Share Tweet Read more at Top News Mike Rowe Chimes In On Nike's Betsy Ross Play. His Take Is Spot On. Beth Baumann Winning: Trump Gets Yet Another Judicial Nominee Confirmed to Liberal 9th Circuit Leah Barkoukis Manchin Introduces Bill to Punish Men's World Cup Until Equal Pay Is Achieved Cortney O'Brien Leaked Memos Force British Ambassador to Resign Leah Barkoukis Amash Makes Another Move To Completely Wipe His Hands Of The GOP Beth Baumann SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | AF Branco View Cartoon Most Popular Mike Rowe Chimes In On Nike's Betsy Ross Play. His Take Is Spot On. Senate Confirms Trump's 9th Circuit Nominee Anger for Anger's Sake