House Democrat backtracks, will now donate Epstein's campaign contributions Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Jul 09, 2019 3:33 PM Share Tweet Read more at Top News Mike Rowe Chimes In On Nike's Betsy Ross Play. His Take Is Spot On. Beth Baumann House Dems: Subpoenas Are Coming So We Can Get To The Bottom Of Trump's Immigration Policies Beth Baumann Twitter Creates New Policies Because Of Farrakhan's Anti-Semitic Tweets Beth Baumann Amash Makes Another Move To Completely Wipe His Hands Of The GOP Beth Baumann Oh, Yes, That Apology From Starbucks To Local AZ Cops Is Quite Different Than How It Handled Its Fiasco In Philly Matt Vespa SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich View Cartoon Most Popular Mike Rowe Chimes In On Nike's Betsy Ross Play. His Take Is Spot On. D.C. Metro Police Give Antifa What They Deserve Nancy Pelosi is Having a Meltdown Over DOJ Finding a Way to Include a Citizenship Question on the Census