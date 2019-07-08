Behar turns on fellow Dem's $1G a month idea: 'Not a long-term solution' Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Jul 08, 2019 3:20 PM Share Tweet Read more at FOX News Nancy Pelosi is Having a Meltdown Over DOJ Finding a Way to Include a Citizenship Question on the Census Katie Pavlich Republican Senators Introduce a Bill Allowing Victims of Illegal Alien Crime to Sue Over Sanctuary City Policies Katie Pavlich The Path to Justice: Six New Revelations About Last Year's Brutal Kavanaugh Confirmation Fight Guy Benson The Surprising Reason McGrath Says Kentuckians Should Vote For Her Over McConnell Cortney O'Brien Ilhan Omar Swipes Pelosi: You're Just Salty Because We Are The Ones Wielding The Power Matt Vespa SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | Steve Kelley View Cartoon Most Popular D.C. Metro Police Give Antifa What They Deserve The Path to Justice: Six New Revelations About Last Year's Brutal Kavanaugh Confirmation Fight Nancy Pelosi is Having a Meltdown Over DOJ Finding a Way to Include a Citizenship Question on the Census