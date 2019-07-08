Behar turns on fellow Dem's $1G a month idea: 'Not a long-term solution'

Posted: Jul 08, 2019 3:20 PM
"The View" co-host Joy Behar turned on fellow Democrat Andrew Yang's plan for a universal basic income Monday and said the idea of a constant federal stipended is unsustainable. 
