Senator Kamala Harris raised nearly $12 million in second quarter

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 4:15 PM
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California, a Democratic presidential candidate, raised nearly $12 million in the second fundraising quarter, her campaign said on Friday.
