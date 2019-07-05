Recount in New York City Democratic primary to begin Tuesday

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jul 05, 2019 4:14 PM
A recount will begin on Tuesday in the Democratic primary race for district attorney in the New York City borough of Queens, a contest that drew national attention, an official said on Friday.
