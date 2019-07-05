Gillibrand vows to ratify UN treaty banning all discrimination against women if elected

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jul 05, 2019 4:13 PM
  Share   Tweet
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) vowed Friday that the U.S. will ratify the United Nation's Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women if she is elected president in 2020.
Read more at Top News
Why We're Still Waiting On That IG Report About Trump Officials Allegedly Targeted By Obama's DOJ
Matt Vespa
GOP Senator Served A Piping Hot Cup Of Shut The Hell Up To Ocasio-Cortez Over Her Border Crisis Claims
Matt Vespa
Infuriating: Five Police Officers Reportedly Told To Leave Local Starbucks Because Some Snowflake Felt Unsafe
Matt Vespa
GOP Congressman Dan Crenshaw Takes Ocasio-Cortez To The Woodshed Over Border Lies
Matt Vespa
California Democrats Move To Allow Illegal Aliens To Hold Party Leadership Positions
Timothy Meads
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular